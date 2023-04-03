Eurozone manufacturing activity contracted further in March as the rising cost of living and tighter monetary policy took its toll on demand but record improvement in suppliers’ delivery times supported production, final data from S&P Global showed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, fell to a four-month low of 47.3 in March from 48.5 in February. Nonetheless, the sc
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Edges Slightly Lower In February - April 3, 2023
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Dips More Than Expected In March - April 3, 2023
- Dollar Weakens As Banking Crisis Abates - April 3, 2023