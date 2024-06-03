Downturn in the euro area manufacturing activity softened in May as production moved closer to stabilization and orders fell at a slower pace amid the rising business sentiment, final HCOB survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 47.3 in May from 45.7 in April. The flash estimate was 47.4.
