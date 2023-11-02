Euro area manufacturing activity shrunk substantially in October due to accelerated contractions in new orders and production, the purchasing managers’ survey results published by S&P Global revealed on Thursday. The HCOB manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI dropped to a three-month low of 43.1 in October from 43.4 in September. The score was slightly above the flash 43.0.
