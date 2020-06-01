Eurozone Manufacturing Downturn Eases In May

The downturn in the euro area manufacturing sector eased noticeably in May as companies restarted work after coronavirus lockdown eased, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index improved to 39.4 in May from April’s record low of 33.4. The flash reading was 39.5. A score below 50 suggests contraction.
