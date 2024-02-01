The euro area manufacturing downturn slowed in January on softer decreases in factory output and new orders, final data from S&P Global revealed on Thursday. The HCOB manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 46.6 in January from 44.4 in December. This was the highest reading in ten months. The flash score was confirmed.
