Eurozone manufacturing activity continued its downward trend in November but the rates of decline in output and new orders were less aggressive than seen a month ago, final data from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a two-month high of 47.1 in November from 46.4 in the previous month. The flash reading was 47.3.
