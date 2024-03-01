The euro area manufacturing activity continued to shrink in February but the pace of contraction was moderate, final data from the purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global showed Friday. The HCOB manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, fell slightly to 46.5 from January’s 10-month high of 46.6.
