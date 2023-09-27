Eurozone money supply registered its biggest fall on record and bank lending grew at a much slower pace in August amid tightening monetary policy and weak economic activity, data published by the European Central Bank showed on Wednesday. The M3 money supply posted an annual decline of 1.3 percent, following July’s 0.4 percent fall. This was the biggest fall on record.
