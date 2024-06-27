Eurozone broad money supply and private sector credit expanded in May but growth remained subdued, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday. The broad monetary aggregate M3 posted an annual increase of 1.6 percent after rising 1.3 percent in April. This was the fastest growth since March 2023 and also slightly exceeded expected growth of 1.5 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Jobless Claims Dip More Than Expected To 233,000 - June 27, 2024
- Eurozone Money Supply, Private Sector Credit Rise In May - June 27, 2024
- Sweden Central Bank Signals 2-3 Rate Cuts This Year - June 27, 2024