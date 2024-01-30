The euro area economy stagnated in the fourth quarter avoiding a technical recession as the southern European economies, mainly Spain and Italy, achieved better growth. Gross domestic product remained flat after falling 0.1 percent in the third quarter, the preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Tuesday. Economists had forecast another 0.1 percent fall in the fourth quarter.
