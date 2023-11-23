The ongoing downturn in the euro area private sector suggested that the region might have entered a shallow recession in the final quarter of 2023, according to the latest purchasing managers’ survey results released by S&P Global on Thursday. The HCOB flash composite output index rose to 47.1 in November from 46.5 in October. The reading was also above economists’ forecast of 46.9.
