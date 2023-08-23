Euro area private sector activity registered its biggest fall since November 2020 as the downturn spread from manufacturing to services, flash survey results from S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank revealed on Wednesday. The flash composite output index declined to a 33-month low of 47.0 in August from 48.6 in July, the purchasing managers’ survey showed.
