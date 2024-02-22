Eurozone private sector shrank at the slowest pace in eight months in February as a stabilization of output in the service sector offset a further steep contraction in manufacturing, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The flash HCOB composite output index posted 48.9 in February, up from 47.9 in the previous month. The expected score was 48.5.
