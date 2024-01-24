Eurozone private sector activity shrank at the slowest pace in six months in January but price pressures intensified in the service sector, which is likely to delay interest rate cuts, survey data from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday. The flash HCOB composite output index rose to a six-month high of 47.9 from 47.6 in December. The expected score was 48.0.
