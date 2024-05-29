Eurozone private sector credit growth remained weak and money supply posted the fastest growth in a year in April but the pace of expansion was subdued, data published by the European Central Bank showed on Wednesday. Claims on the private sector increased 0.7 percent annually after a 0.8 percent gain. Meanwhile, adjusted loans to the private sector posted a slightly faster growth of 0.9 percent.
