Signaling the risk of a recession, the euro area private sector activity declined at the fastest pace in eight months in July as the downturn gathered pace at the start of the third quarter. The HCOB composite output index dropped to an eight-month low of 48.9 in July from 49.9 in June, flash results of a closely watched S&P Global purchasing managers’ survey showed on Monday.
