Eurozone private sector contracted for a sixth month in a row in December, while the pace of decline slowed for a second time, suggesting that the economic downturn will be less severe than expected previously. The flash composite output index rose to a four-month high of 48.8 in December from 47.8 in the previous month, survey results from S&P Global showed Friday. The reading was also above ec
