Euro area private sector activity shrank at the end of 2022, at the least marked pace since July, on the back of a slower fall in order books and a rebound in business confidence amid slowing inflation, results of the closely watched purchasing managers’ survey suggested Wednesday. The composite output index rose to 49.3 in December from 47.8 in November, data from S&P Global showed.
