Alleviating fears of a recession, the euro area private sector activity grew the most since mid-2022 as there was a quick upturn in the services sector, while manufacturing activity landed on broad stabilization in February. The final composite output index rose to 52.0 in February from 50.3 in January, data released by S&P Global showed on Friday. The flash reading was 52.3.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- France Industrial Output Falls For First Time In 3 Months - March 3, 2023
- Eurozone Private Sector Expands Most Since Mid-2022 - March 3, 2023
- German Exports Rebound In January - March 3, 2023