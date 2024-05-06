The euro area private sector growth accelerated to an 11-month high in April driven by the service sector, final survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday. The HCOB composite output index rose to 51.7 in April from 50.3 in the previous month. The flash estimate was 51.4.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Jobs Data Aided Dollar’s Tumble Last Week - May 6, 2024
- Eurozone Private Sector Growth Accelerates In April - May 6, 2024
- Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Rises For 7 Straight Months - May 6, 2024