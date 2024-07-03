Euro area private sector expanded at the end of the second quarter but the growth lost momentum due to the softening demand and weaker sales, final results of the HCOB Purchasing Managers’ survey, compiled by S&P Global, showed on Wednesday. The composite output index registered 50.9 in June, down from 52.2 in the previous month. The score was slightly above the flash score of 50.8.
