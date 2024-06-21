The euro area private sector recovery suffered a setback in June as business activity and employment growth softened due to weak orders, preliminary results from the purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global showed on Friday. The flash HCOB composite output index fell unexpectedly to 50.8 in June from 52.2 in May. The score was below forecast of 52.5. Nonetheless, a reading above 50.0 indicates
