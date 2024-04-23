The euro area private sector expanded the most in nearly a year in April as the continuing downturn in the manufacturing activity was offset the strength in the service sector, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The composite output index registered 51.4 in April, up from 50.3 in March. The reading stayed above economists’ forecast of 50.8.
