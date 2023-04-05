Eurozone private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in ten months in March underpinned by the pickup in manufacturing output and a strong upturn in services activity, thus diminishing fears of recession at the start of the year. The composite output index rose to 53.7 from 52.0 in February, results of the latest purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global showed Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Private Sector Logs Biggest Growth In 10 Months - April 5, 2023
- New Zealand Hikes Rate Aggressively To Combat Persistently High Inflation - April 5, 2023
- NZ Dollar Rises On RBNZ Surprise Rate Hike - April 5, 2023