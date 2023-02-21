Eurozone business activity grew the most in nine months in February thanks to the improvement in services activity and manufacturing output returning to the growth territory amid fading supply-side problems, a private survey showed Tuesday. The composite output index rose more-than-expected to 52.3 in February from 50.3 in the previous month, flash survey results from S&P Global revealed. The exp
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- France Manufacturing Confidence Improves Slightly - February 22, 2023
- Taiwan Downgrades Growth Outlook On Weak Investment, Subdued Global Recovery - February 22, 2023
- Hong Kong Govt To Hand Out Consumption Vouchers, Cuts Tax - February 22, 2023