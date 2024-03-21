The euro area economy moved closer to stabilization in March as services activity expanded for the second month and the decline in manufacturing output softened, flash results from S&P Global purchasing managers’ survey showed on Thursday. The composite output index rose more than expected to 49.9 in March from 49.2 in the previous month. The score was seen at 49.7.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Private Sector Nears To Stabilization - March 21, 2024
- UK Budget Deficit Worse Than Expected - March 21, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Bank Of England Policy Decision Due - March 21, 2024