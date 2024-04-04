The euro area private sector expanded in March, halting a sequence of contraction that started last June, final survey results of the purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global showed on Thursday. The final HCOB composite output index rose to a ten-month high of 50.3 in March from 49.2 in February. At 49.9, the flash reading had signaled another month of decline in activity.
