The euro area private sector activity grew at the fastest pace in a year in May on bigger increases in new orders, employment and an improvement in business confidence, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The flash composite output index posted 52.3 in May, up from 51.7 in the previous month. The score was also above economists’ forecast of 52.0.
