Euro area private sector contracted the most in eight months in July due to the deepening downturn in manufacturing and a near-stalling of services output. The final HCOB composite output index fell to an eight-month low of 48.6 in July from 49.9 in June, S&P survey results showed Thursday. The flash score was 48.9.
