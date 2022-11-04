The euro area private sector contracted at the fastest pace in almost two years in October signaling that the currency bloc is sliding into a recession, final survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday. The final composite output index fell to 47.3 in October from 48.1 in September. The score was slightly above the flash 47.1. The latest reading was the lowest since November 2020.
