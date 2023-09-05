The euro area private sector economy contracted the most in nearly three years in August with broad based deterioration across the manufacturing and services sectors, results of the purchasing managers’ survey showed. The HCOB composite output index fell to 46.7 in August from 48.6 in July, final data compiled by S&P Global revealed Tuesday. The initial score was 47.0 for August.
