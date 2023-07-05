Euro area private sector activity stalled in June amid the deepening downturn in manufacturing and the slowdown in services activity, final data from S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The final HCOB composite output index dropped more-than-estimated to 49.9 in June, as estimated, from 52.8 in May. The flash reading was 50.3.
