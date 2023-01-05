Eurozone producer price inflation eased for the third consecutive month in November, but remained high, as energy prices rose at a slower rate, offering some relief to the European Central Bank that is likely to continue raising interest rates in the first quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Service Sector Moves Closer To Stabilization - January 5, 2023
- Eurozone Producer Price Inflation At 11-Month Low On Easing Energy Costs - January 5, 2023
- German Construction Activity Continues To Shrink - January 5, 2023