The euro area economy logged only a marginal growth in the second quarter reigniting fears of a recession after the net trade acted as a drag on growth. Revised estimate published by the Eurostat on Thursday showed that the 20-nation currency bloc grew by a marginal 0.1 percent in the June quarter. The rate was revised down from 0.3 percent estimated on August 16.
