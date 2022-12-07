The euro area economy posted a better-than-initially estimated growth in the third quarter on household spending and investment, but the revision little changes the bleak outlook for a recession in the coming quarters. The 19-member currency bloc grew an upwardly revised 0.3 percent sequentially, but the pace was slower than the 0.8 percent expansion logged in the second quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Q3 GDP Growth Revised Up To 0.3% On Household Spending, Investment - December 7, 2022
- Reserve Bank Of India Slows Rate Hikes On Weaker Growth Outlook - December 7, 2022
- Will Germany Avoid A Recession On Industrial Resilience? - December 7, 2022