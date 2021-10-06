Eurozone Retail Sales Grows Less Than Expected

Euro area retail sales grew less than expected in August, after a decline in the previous month, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Retail sales rose 0.3 percent month-on-month following a 2.6 percent fall in July, which was revised from 2.3 percent. Economists had forecast 0.8 percent growth.
