Eurozone retail sales rebounded more-than-expected in November, led by an upturn in sales of non-food products, data published by Eurostat showed on Monday. Retail sales rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in November, in contrast to the 1.5 percent decrease in October, which was the biggest monthly decline since December 2021.
