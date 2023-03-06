Eurozone retail sales grew less than expected at the start of the year suggesting that high inflation continued to eat into consumer spending, data from the statistical office Eurostat showed Monday. Retail sales increased only 0.3 percent in January from December, when turnover was down 1.7 percent. Economists had forecast 1.0 percent growth.
