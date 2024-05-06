Eurozone investor confidence improved for the seventh straight month in May to hit the highest level since February 2022 as both current situation and expectations rose in small but steady steps, a closely watched survey showed on Monday. The investor confidence index posted -3.6 in May, the behavioral research institute Sentix reported. The score was forecast to improve moderately to -4.8.
