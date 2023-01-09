Eurozone investor confidence rose to its highest level in seven months in January as investors anticipate a recession that is less severe than estimated previously, a survey by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday. The investor sentiment index advanced to -17.5 in January from -21.0 in December, survey data from Sentix showed.
