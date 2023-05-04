The euro area private sector economy expanded at the fastest pace in almost a year in April solely reflecting the growth in services activity, final data from S&P Global showed Thursday. The HCOB final composite output index improved to 54.1 in April from 53.7 in March. The score has remained above the crucial 50.0 level for the fourth straight month. However, the reading was below the flash
