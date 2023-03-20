Euro area trade deficit narrowed at the start of the year as the pace of fall in imports exceeded the decline in exports, official data revealed Monday. The deficit on trade in goods decreased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 11.3 billion in January from EUR 13.4 billion in December, Eurostat reported.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Major Central Banks Try To Stem Contagion After Credit Suisse Rescue - March 20, 2023
- UK House Prices Rise In March: Rightmove - March 20, 2023
- Eurozone Trade Gap Narrows In January - March 20, 2023