The euro area unemployment rate dropped to a record low in November despite fears of recession, data from Eurostat revealed on Tuesday. The jobless rate fell marginally to 6.4 percent from 6.5 percent in October. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent. The unemployment rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 6.5 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Unemployment Rate At Record Low - January 10, 2024
- German Industrial Production Logs Unexpected Fall - January 10, 2024
- Dollar’s Dazzling Open In 2024 - January 10, 2024