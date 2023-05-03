Euro area unemployment rate dropped to a fresh record low in March despite the 20-nation currency bloc experiencing a modest economic growth. The jobless rate slid to 6.5 percent in March from 6.6 percent in February, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.
