Euro area jobless rate remained unchanged at a record low in November despite the economy moving closer to a recession, official data revealed Monday. The jobless rate came in at 6.5 percent, as expected, unchanged from October, the statistical office Eurostat said. This was notably down from 7.1 percent in the same period last year.
