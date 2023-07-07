Reflecting weak production of energy and pharmaceutical products, Germany’s industrial output declined more than expected in May, darkening economic outlook. Industrial production posted a monthly fall of 0.2 percent in May in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase in April, Destatis reported Friday. Output was forecast to drop 0.1 percent.
