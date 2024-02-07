Easing mortgage rates as well as softening inflation helped to lift British home buyers’ confidence that pushed up house prices for the fourth straight month in January, taking the annual growth rate to the highest level in a year. Data published by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and S&P Global showed that house prices grew at a faster pace of 1.3 percent month-on-month in January.
