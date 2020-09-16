Fed Forecasts Interest Rates At Near-Zero Levels Through 2023

Citing the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and signaled rates are likely to remain at near-zero levels for years to come. The Fed announced its widely expected decision to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent.
