For the third time in the past four meetings, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to leave interest rates unchanged. The Fed said it decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50 percent in an effort to support its dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at a rate of 2 percent over the longer run.
