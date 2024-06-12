While announcing its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve also revealed officials now expect only one interest rate cut this year. In support of its goals of maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run, the Fed said it decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50 percent.
